World Swimming Championships Results

|At Budapest, Hungary
|Sunday
|Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final
1. Yang Sun, China, 3:41.38 0.75
2. Mack Horton, Australia, 3:43.85 02.47 0.73
3. Gabriele Detti, Italy, 3:43.93 02.55 0.76
4. Taehwan Park, Korea, 3:44.38 03.00 0.62
5. Felix Aubock, Austria, 3:45.21 03.83 0.79
6. James Guy, Great Britain, 3:45.58 04.20 0.68
7. Zane Grothe, United States of America, 3:45.86 04.48 0.72
8. David McKeon, Australia, 3:46.27 04.89 0.74
