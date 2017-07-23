World Swimming Championships Results

501.5
By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 3:09 pm 07/23/2017 03:09pm
By The Associated Press
At Budapest, Hungary
Sunday
Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final

1. Yang Sun, China, 3:41.38 0.75

2. Mack Horton, Australia, 3:43.85 02.47 0.73

3. Gabriele Detti, Italy, 3:43.93 02.55 0.76

4. Taehwan Park, Korea, 3:44.38 03.00 0.62

5. Felix Aubock, Austria, 3:45.21 03.83 0.79

6. James Guy, Great Britain, 3:45.58 04.20 0.68

7. Zane Grothe, United States of America, 3:45.86 04.48 0.72

8. David McKeon, Australia, 3:46.27 04.89 0.74

