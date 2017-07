By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press At Budapest, Hungary Monday, July 25 Women’s Final

100-meter Backstroke

1. Kylie Jacquelline Masse, Canada, 58.10

2. Kathleen Baker, USA, 58:58

3. Emily Seebohm, Australia, 58:59

4. Olivia Smoliga, USA, 58.77

5. Anastasila Fesikova, Russia, 58:83

6. Daria K Ustinova, Russia, 59.50

7. Simona Baumrtova, Czechoslovakia, 59.71

8. Kathleen Dawson, Britain, 59.90

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.