By The Associated Press At Budapest, Hungary Monday, July 25 Women’s Final

100-meter Breaststroke

1. Lilly King, USA, 1:04.13

2. Katie Meili, USA, 1:05:03

3. Yuliya Efimova, Russia, 1:05:05

4. Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania, 1:05.65

5. Shi Jinglin, China, 1:06:43

6. Kierra Smith, Canada, 1:06.90

7. Jessica Vall, Spain, 1:06.95

8. Sarah Vasey, Britain, 1:07.19

