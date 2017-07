By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press At Budapest, Hungary Monday, July 25

200-meter freestyle

1. Sun Yang, China, 1:44.39

2. Townley Haas, USA, 1:45:04

3. Aleksander Krasnykh, Russia, 1:45:23

4. Duncan Scott, Britain, 1:45.27

5. James Guy, Britain, 1:45:36

6. Dominik Kozma, Hungary, 1:45.54

7. Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Russia, 1:46.02

8. Park Taehwan, Korea, 1:47.11

