501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Workers put penis-shaped rock…

Workers put penis-shaped rock formation back up in Norway

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 9:30 am 07/07/2017 09:30am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway is up again after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged last month. On Friday, workers put back more than 12 tons of…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway is up again after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged last month.

On Friday, workers put back more than 12 tons of heavy rock that broke off the Trollpikken formation two weeks ago. They used iron wedges and concrete to reattach the broken promontory after winching it up inside 10-meter-high (33-feet) scaffolding.

Joggers discovered drilling holes in the rock south of Stavanger that suggested it was deliberately vandalized. More than 226,000 kroner ($27,000) was donated online to repair it.

However, broadcaster NRK says visitors need to wait at least a week for the formation to be fully set before climbing on it.

No arrests have been made for the alleged vandalism.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Photos: July 4 celebration and fireworks on the National Mall
2017 Celebrity Deaths
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Today in History: July 7
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Summer Binge Guide
Celebrity birthdays July 2-8
Ospreys in Chesapeake Bay
Blueberry recipes
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 BET Awards
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Strawberry recipes
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC