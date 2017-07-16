501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Wildfires rage along Adriatic…

Wildfires rage along Adriatic coast in Croatia, Montenegro

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 12:42 pm 07/16/2017 12:42pm
Share

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Firefighters in Croatia and Montenegro have been struggling to contain wild fires that have erupted along the Adriatic coast in the two countries at the height of the tourism season.

In Croatia, the blazes have spread over several locations along the coast and on the islands, engulfing pine forests and low shrubbery in extremely dry and windy weather.

Near the coastal town of Sibenik, a fire almost reached houses, but firefighting planes managed to stop the flames from spreading any further. Thick smoke has closed down the main road in the area.

More fires have been reported further north, near the town of Pula, and on the islands of Pag and Vir.

In Montenegro, strong winds hampered efforts to battle several fires along the coast and near the capital, Podgorica.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News Living News National News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?