WikiLeaks issues leaked Macron campaign emails to its site

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 6:28 am 07/31/2017 06:28am
PARIS (AP) — WikiLeaks says it’s taking the roughly 20,000 emails allegedly stolen from French President Emmanuel Macron’s campaign and publishing them to its website in a searchable form.

The emails caused a stir when they were initially published just two days before France’s May 7 presidential runoff, which pitted Macron against French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

But unlike the leaks that rattled the 2016 American presidential race, the French email leak had little if any impact. Macron still handily beat Le Pen. The messages have since been picked over by the French press, although WikiLeaks’ move may draw new attention to them.

The head of France’s cybersecurity agency ANSSI said in June there was no evidence tying the hacking of the Macron campaign emails to any particular actor, saying “it could be anyone.”

