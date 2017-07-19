501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Volvo Trucks Q2 profit…

Volvo Trucks Q2 profit surges threefold on strong sales

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 6:06 am 07/19/2017 06:06am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish truck maker AB Volvo says second-quarter profits surged more than threefold amid solid sales, particularly from Europe and Russia.

Net profit jumped to 6 billion kroner ($725 million) in the period, from 1.9 billion kronor a year earlier. Last year’s profit had been dented by a 2.3 billion-kronor payment to the European Union related to a competition investigation.

However, sales during the quarter were strong, growing by 12 percent to 88.4 billion kronor.

CEO Martin Lundstedt said Wednesday that all business areas improved their operating income.

Volvo, he says, has “very competitive products and services with good positions in key markets and segments” and will continue to “focus on core products with “improved quality and reduced costs.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?