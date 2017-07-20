501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Vienna airport to increase…

Vienna airport to increase security with face scan systems

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 12:02 pm 07/20/2017 12:02pm
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Vienna airport officials say security measures are being increased with the installation of face-scanning systems at passport control points.

The Austrian officials said Thursday the installations will start in December at 50 airport security gates used for entry from outside the Schengen Zone, the inner-European Union area that allows free travel over borders within much of Europe.

The devices compare the facial features of travelers with their scanned passport pictures.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News Living News National News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?