Vienna airport to increase security with face scan systems

VIENNA (AP) — Vienna airport officials say security measures are being increased with the installation of face-scanning systems at passport control points.

The Austrian officials said Thursday the installations will start in December at 50 airport security gates used for entry from outside the Schengen Zone, the inner-European Union area that allows free travel over borders within much of Europe.

The devices compare the facial features of travelers with their scanned passport pictures.

