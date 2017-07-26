501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK's Boris Johnson tours…

UK’s Boris Johnson tours Sydney Opera House before meetings

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 12:42 am 07/26/2017 12:42am
Share
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tours construction work underway at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Johnson is in Sydney to attend AUKMIN, the annual meeting of the countries' foreign and defense ministers. (Dan Himbrechts/Pool Photo via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has toured the Sydney Opera House ahead of high-level bilateral security talks with Australian officials.

The former London mayor joined New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian in being shown ongoing upgrades to the opera house’s Joan Sutherland Theatre that are being undertaken by British company Laing O’Rourke.

Wednesday’s tour will be followed by a bilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

On Thursday, Johnson and Bishop will be joined by British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon and Australian Defense Minister Maris Payne for annual talks.

Johnson arrived in Sydney on Tuesday after visits to Japan and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Australia News Entertainment News Europe News Government News Latest News Music News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?