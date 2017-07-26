UK’s Boris Johnson tours Sydney Opera House before meetings

SYDNEY (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has toured the Sydney Opera House ahead of high-level bilateral security talks with Australian officials.

The former London mayor joined New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian in being shown ongoing upgrades to the opera house’s Joan Sutherland Theatre that are being undertaken by British company Laing O’Rourke.

Wednesday’s tour will be followed by a bilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

On Thursday, Johnson and Bishop will be joined by British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon and Australian Defense Minister Maris Payne for annual talks.

Johnson arrived in Sydney on Tuesday after visits to Japan and New Zealand.

