501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ukraine strips citizenship of…

Ukraine strips citizenship of ex-Georgia leader Saakashvili

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 12:57 pm 07/26/2017 12:57pm
Share
FILE - A Tuesday, May 30, 2017 file photo of former Georgian president and former governor of the Ukrainian Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili surrounded by his supporters at a rally near the Justice Ministry in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukraine's president has rescinded the citizenship of Mikheil Saakashvili, who moved to Ukraine to become leader of one of its most corruption-plagued regions and later resigned. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine’s president has rescinded the citizenship of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who moved to Ukraine to become leader of one of its most corruption-plagued regions and later resigned.

Ukraine’s migration service announced the move by President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday, saying it came after Ukraine received unspecified documents from Georgia. Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian citizenship in 2015 after being appointed as governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, but the country seeks his extradition to face charges connected with the violent dispersal of protests during his presidency and a raid on a private television station.

Saakashvili, a reformist who came to power after the 2003 Rose Revolution protests, was appointed Odessa governor by Poroshenko, but resigned last year, complaining of official obstruction of anti-corruption efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?