501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK television to air…

UK television to air Diana’s recordings on failed marriage

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 6:31 am 07/30/2017 06:31am
Share
FILE- In this Wednesday, June 20, 1990 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana and Prince Charles, take shelter under an umbrella while attending the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meet near London. A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using video tapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family. (AP Photo/Martyn Hayhow, File)

LONDON (AP) — A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using video tapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family.

The recordings of Diana speaking to her voice coach in the early 1990s included her description of how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she asked for advice about her failing marriage. She said the queen told her: “I don’t know what you should do.”

Diana also talked about falling “deeply in love” with a man widely believed to be her protection officer, Barry Mannakee.

Excerpts of the recordings were aired in the U.S. in 2004 but they have never been screened in Britain. The documentary airs Aug. 6 on Channel 4.

Diana died in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Movie News National News TV News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?