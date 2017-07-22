501.5
UK moves to tighten rules on drone use

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:46 am 07/22/2017 05:46am
LONDON (AP) — British officials have announced plans to regulate drone use in a bid to prevent accidents and threats to commercial aviation.

The new rules announced Saturday will require drones that weigh eight ounces (226.79 grams) or more to be registered and users will have to pass a safety awareness exam during the registration process.

The government acted because of concerns that a midair collision between a drone and an aircraft could cause a major catastrophe. The new rules will make it easier for the government to track drones that have been flown in a risky manner or infringed on protected airspace.

Pilots have been warning of near misses in recent years as more and more drones have taken to the air.

Details of the registration plan haven’t yet been worked out.

