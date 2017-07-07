501.5
UK company director jailed after construction worker deaths

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 9:40 am 07/07/2017 09:40am
LONDON (AP) — A company director in Britain has been sentenced to 14 months in jail in the deaths of two construction workers.

Martin Gutaj had been found guilty of failing to properly train two workers who fell to their deaths while trying to lift a sofa into a first floor apartment.

He was also convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees.

The 44-year-old was sentenced at London’s Old Bailey courthouse Friday. He was also barred from being a company director for the next four years.

Two Polish nationals died on Nov. 21, 2014 on a central London construction site run by Gutaj’s company.

Police said advice from an experienced lifting company was ignored because of time and budgetary constraints.

Gutaj was given two 14-month sentences to run concurrently.

