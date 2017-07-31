501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK broadcaster defends plan…

UK broadcaster defends plan to air Princess Diana recordings

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 9:48 am 07/31/2017 09:48am
Share
FILE- In this Wednesday, June 20, 1990 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana and Prince Charles, take shelter under an umbrella while attending the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meet near London. A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using video tapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family. (AP Photo/Martyn Hayhow, File)

LONDON (AP) — A British broadcaster is defending its decision to broadcast recordings of Princess Diana candidly discussing her personal life, after some royal watchers called it a betrayal of the late princess’ privacy.

Channel 4 says the video tapes, made in the early 1990s, are an “important historical source.”

The channel said Monday that the recordings “provide a unique insight into the preparations Diana undertook to gain a public voice and tell her own personal story.”

The recordings of Diana talking to voice coach Peter Settelen include discussion of her failing marriage to Prince Charles and Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Rosa Monckton, a friend of Diana, said broadcasting the tapes was “a betrayal of her privacy and of the family’s privacy.”

Channel 4’s documentary is due to air Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?