501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Uber's airport service in…

Uber’s airport service in Madrid under attack from town hall

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 5:30 am 07/23/2017 05:30am
Share

MADRID (AP) — The city of Madrid has asked Spain’s anti-trust watchdog to investigate whether Uber’s new airport transport service violates fair competition laws.

Uber, the San Francisco-headquartered mobile ride-hailing service, offers rides from 15-29 euros ($17-$34) from Madrid’s airport to the city center. The fair for taxis is set at 30 euros ($35).

In a statement Saturday evening, Madrid’s city hall says “(Uber’s) tariffs may violate several articles of the Law of Unfair Competition and consumer rights if they are below the cost of providing the service.”

Taxi drivers in Spain went on strike in March and in May to protest what they say is unfair competition from Uber and the similar Madrid-based car service Cabify.

Unions claim these companies flout a law stipulating that there should be one private company vehicle for every 30 taxis.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Consumer News Europe News Government News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?