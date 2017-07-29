501.5
TV reporter filming in Polish forest attacked by loggers

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 11:57 am 07/29/2017 11:57am
FILE - In this file photo taken March 24 , 2017, a bison stands among the trees near to felled trees in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland. A European court has ordered Poland to immediately stop cutting trees in Europe’s last pristine ancient forest of Bialowieza, although the order is temporary while European authorities analyse Poland’s position on the matter. (AP Photo/Adam Bohdan, FILE)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say they have detained two men who attacked a television crew filming in a forest and injured a cameraman, smashing his camera and seizing his memory cards.

The Bialowieza Forest, one of Europe’s last primeval woodlands and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is at the center of a heated political dispute over large-scale logging ordered by the country’s conservative government.

Environmentalists and the European Union vehemently oppose the logging. On Friday the European Court of Justice ordered an immediate suspension of the logging in Bialowieza, which is also protected under EU law.

Polsat News, a private broadcaster, said its crew was attacked on Saturday.

Police said the two detained suspects were men who work for a company involved in the logging.

