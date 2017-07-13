501.5
Trump caught on tape complimenting Macron’s wife’s body

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 9:49 pm 07/13/2017 09:49pm
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron his wife Brigitte Macron, tour Marechal Foch's Tomb with David Guillet, director of the Army Museum, at Les Invalides in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president’s wife’s appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark.

Video footage posted on the French government’s official Facebook page showed Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides.

As they were saying their good-byes, Trump turned to Brigitte Macron and gestured toward her body.

“You know, you’re in such good shape,” Trump said, before repeating the observation to her husband. “Beautiful,” he added.

Brigitte Macron was her husband’s former high school teacher and their relationship has drawn international attention because of their significant age difference.

But feminists and President Macron have denounced that attention as sexist, arguing that nobody would blink an eye if he were the older spouse.

The Macrons’ age difference is identical to that of Donald and Melania Trump, who were spending two days in Paris in celebration of Bastille Day.

Trump has drawn criticism in the past for comments some say objectify and demean women, including the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women and boasted, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

Associated Press writer Lori Hinnant in Paris contributed to this story from Paris.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

