501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Tribunal: Russia must pay…

Tribunal: Russia must pay damages for seizing protest ship

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 10:10 am 07/18/2017 10:10am
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international tribunal has ordered Russia to pay damages and costs of nearly 5.4 million euros ($6.2 million) to the Netherlands for unlawfully seizing a Greenpeace ship protesting at an oil platform in Arctic waters.

The Arctic Sunrise, sailing under a Dutch flag, was seized by Russian authorities in September 2013 during a protest against an offshore oil platform. The 30 people on board were arrested and detained for months before eventually being released shortly before the Sochi Olympics.

The tribunal, which ruled two years ago that the seizure breached an international treaty regulating the laws of the sea, announced the damages Tuesday.

Greenpeace International’s General Counsel, Jasper Teulings, says the ruling “emphatically upholds international law and the right to peaceful protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?