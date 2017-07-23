501.5
Tour de France Winners

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 1:31 pm 07/23/2017 01:31pm
2017 — Chris Froome, Britain

2016 — Chris Froome, Britain

2015 — Chris Froome, Britain

2014 — Vincenzo Nibali, Italy

2013 — Chris Froome, Britain

2012 — Bradley Wiggins, Britain

2011 — Cadel Evans, Australia

2010 — x-Andy Schleck, Luxembourg

2009 — Alberto Contador, Spain

2008 — Carlos Sastre, Spain

2007 — Alberto Contador, Spain

2006 — y-Oscar Pereiro, Spain

2005 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

2004 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

2003 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

2002 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

2001 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

2000 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

1999 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States

1998 — Marco Pantani, Italy

1997 — Jan Ullrich, Germany

1996 — Bjarne Riis, Denmark

1995 — Miguel Indurain, Spain

1994 — Miguel Indurain, Spain

1993 — Miguel Indurain, Spain

1992 — Miguel Indurain, Spain

1991 — Miguel Indurain, Spain

1990 — Greg LeMond, United States

1989 — Greg LeMond, United States

1988 — Pedro Delgado, Spain

1987 — Stephen Roche, Ireland

1986 — Greg LeMond, United States

1985 — Bernard Hinault, France

1984 — Laurent Fignon, France

1983 — Laurent Fignon, France

1982 — Bernard Hinault, France

1981 — Bernard Hinault, France

1980 — Joop Zoetemelk, Netherlands

1979 — Bernard Hinault, France

1978 — Bernard Hinault, France

1977 — Bernard Thevenet, France

1976 — Lucien Van Impe, Belgium

1975 — Bernard Thevenet, France

1974 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium

1973 — Luis Ocana, Spain

1972 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium

1971 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium

1970 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium

1969 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium

1968 — Jan Jansen, Netherlands

1967 — Roger Pingeon, France

1966 — Lucian Almar, France

1965 — Felice Gimondi, Italy

1964 — Jacques Anquetil, France

1963 — Jacques Anquetil, France

1962 — Jacques Anquetil, France

1961 — Jacques Anquetil, France

1960 — Gastone Nencini, Italy

1959 — Federico Bahamontes, Spain

1958 — Charly Gaul, Luxembourg

1957 — Jacques Anquetil, France

1956 — Roger Walkowiak, France

1955 — Louison Bobet, France

1954 — Louison Bobet, France

1953 — Louison Bobet, France

1952 — Fausto Coppi, Italy

1951 — Hugo Koblet, Switzerland

1950 — Ferdinand Kubler, Switzerland

1949 — Fausto Coppi, Italy

1948 — Gino Bartali, Italy

1947 — Jean Robic, France

1940-46 — Tour cancelled, World War II

1939 — Sylvere Maes, Belgium

1938 — Gino Bartali, Italy

1937 — Roger Lapeble, France

1936 — Sylvere Maes, Belgium

1935 — Romain Maes, Belgium

1934 — Antonin Magne, France

1933 — Georges Speicher, France

1932 — Andre Leducq, France

1931 — Antonin Magne, France

1930 — Andre Leducq, France

1929 — Maurice Dewsele, Belgium

1928 — Nicholas Frantz, Luxembourg

1927 — Nicholas Frantz, Luxembourg

1926 — Lucian Bruysee, Belgium

1925 — Ottavio Bottecchia, Italy

1924 — Ottavio Bottecchia, Italy

1923 — Henri Pellissier, France

1922 — Firmin Lambot, Belgium

1921 — Leon Scieur, France

1920 — Phillipe Thys, Belgium

1919 — Firmin Lambot, Belgium

1915-18 — Tour cancelled, World War I

1914 — Phillipe Thys, Belgium

1913 — Phillipe Thys, Belgium

1912 — Odile Defraye, Belgium

1911 — Gustave Farrigou, France

1910 — Octave Lapize, France

1909 — Francois Faber, Luxembourg

1908 — Lucien Petit-Breton, France

1907 — Lucien Petit-Breton, France

1906 — Rene Pottier, France

1905 — Louis Trousseller, France

1904 — Henri Cornet, France

1903 — Maurice Garin, France

x-awarded yellow jersey after Alberto Contador was stripped of his title for testing positive for clenbuterol

y-awarded yellow jersey after Floyd Landis was stripped of his title for testing positive for synthetic testosterone

z-Armstrong stripped of all titles after admitting to doping

Topics:
