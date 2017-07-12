501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Tour de France Stages

Tour de France Stages

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 11:41 am 07/12/2017 11:41am
Share

July 1 — Stage One: Duesseldorf, Germany, individual time trial (14km-8.7 miles) (stage: Geraint Thomas, Britain; Yellow Jersey: Thomas)

July 2 — Stage Two: Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium, flat (203.5-126.4) (Marcel Kittel, Germany; Thomas)

July 3 — Stage Three: Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France, hilly (212.5-132.0) (Peter Sagan, Slovakia; Thomas)

July 4 — Stage Four: Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel, flat (207.5-128.9) (Arnaud Demare, France; Thomas)

July 5 — Stage Five: Vittel to La Planche des Belles Filles, hilly (160.5-99.7) (Fabio Aru, Italy; Chris Froome, Britain)

July 6 — Stage Six: Vesoul to Troyes, flat (216-134.2) (Kittel; Froome)

July 7 — Stage Seven: Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges, flat (213.5-132.7) (Kittel; Froome)

July 8 — Stage Eight: Dole to Station des Rousses, hilly (187.5-116.5) (Lilian Calmejane, France; Froome)

July 9 — Stage Nine: Nantua to Chambery, mountain (181.5-112.8) (Rigoberto Uran, Colombia; Froome)

July 10 — Rest Day: Dordogne

July 11 — Stage 10: Perigueux to Bergerac, flat (178-110.6) (Kittel; Froome)

July 12 — Stage 11: Eymat to Pau, flat (203.5-126.4) (Kittel; Froome)

July 13 — Stage 12: Pau to Peyragudes, mountain (214.5-133.3)

July 14 — Stage 13: Saint-Girons to Foix, mountain (101-62.8)

July 15 — Stage 14: Blagnac to Rodez, hilly (181.5-112.8)

July 16 — Stage 15: Laissac-Severac l’Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay, hilly (189.5-117.7)

July 17 — Rest Day: Le Puy-en-Velay

July 18 — Stage 16: Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, flat (165-102.5)

July 19 — Stage 17: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier, mountain (183-113.7)

July 20 — Stage 18: Briancon to Izoard, mountain (179.5-111.5)

July 21 — Stage 19: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence, flat (222.5-138.3)

July 22 — Stage 20: Marseille, individual time trial (22.5-14.0)

July 23 — Stage 21: Montgeron to Paris Champs-Elysees, flat (103-64.0)

Total Distance — 3540km, 2199.7 miles

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?