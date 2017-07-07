Tour de France Stages

July 1 — Stage One: Duesseldorf, Germany, individual time trial (14km-8.7 miles) (stage: Geraint Thomas, Britain; Yellow Jersey: Thomas)

July 2 — Stage Two: Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium, flat (203.5-126.4) (Marcel Kittel, Germany; Thomas)

July 3 — Stage Three: Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France, hilly (212.5-132.0) (Peter Sagan, Slovakia; Thomas)

July 4 — Stage Four: Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel, flat (207.5-128.9) (Arnaud Demare, France; Thomas)

July 5 — Stage Five: Vittel to La Planche des Belles Filles, hilly (160.5-99.7) (Fabio Aru, Italy; Chris Froome, Britain)

July 6 — Stage Six: Vesoul to Troyes, flat (216-134.2) (Kittel; Froome)

July 7 — Stage Seven: Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges, flat (213.5-132.7) (Kittel; Froome)

July 8 — Stage Eight: Dole to Station des Rousses, hilly (187.5-116.5)

July 9 — Stage Nine: Nantua to Chambery, mountain (181.5-112.8)

July 10 — Rest Day: Dordogne

July 11 — Stage 10: Perigueux to Bergerac, flat (178-110.6)

July 12 — Stage 11: Eymat to Pau, flat (203.5-126.4)

July 13 — Stage 12: Pau to Peyragudes, mountain (214.5-133.3)

July 14 — Stage 13: Saint-Girons to Foix, mountain (101-62.8)

July 15 — Stage 14: Blagnac to Rodez, hilly (181.5-112.8)

July 16 — Stage 15: Laissac-Severac l’Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay, hilly (189.5-117.7)

July 17 — Rest Day: Le Puy-en-Velay

July 18 — Stage 16: Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, flat (165-102.5)

July 19 — Stage 17: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier, mountain (183-113.7)

July 20 — Stage 18: Briancon to Izoard, mountain (179.5-111.5)

July 21 — Stage 19: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence, flat (222.5-138.3)

July 22 — Stage 20: Marseille, individual time trial (22.5-14.0)

July 23 — Stage 21: Montgeron to Paris Champs-Elysees, flat (103-64.0)

Total Distance — 3540km, 2199.7 miles

