Tour de France Results

|Tuesday
|16th Stage
|At Romans-sur-Isere, France
A 102.5-mile ride from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, with early Category 3 and 4 climbs.
1. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, 3:38:15.
2. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.
3. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, BMC Racing, same time.
5. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.
6. Jens Keukeleire, Belgium, Orica-Scott, same time.
7. Tony Gallopin, France, Lotto Soudal, same time.
8. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
9. Maciej Bodnar, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
10. Romain Hardy, France, Fortuneo-Oscaro, same time.
11. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.
12. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, Cannondale Drapac, same time.
13. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.
14. Simon Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, same time.
15. Mikel Landa, Spain, Sky, same time.
16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
17. Damiano Caruso, Italy, BMC Racing, same time.
18. Fabio Aru, Italy, Astana, same time.
19. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.
20. Imanol Erviti, Spain, Movistar, same time.
31. Daniel Martin, Ireland, Quick-Step Floors, :51 behind.
78. Nate Brown, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 2:51.
116. Andrew Talansky, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 7:02.
169. Taylor Phinney, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 16:19.
|Overall Standings
|(After 16 stages)
1. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 68:18:36.
2. Fabio Aru, Italy, Astana, :18.
3. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, :23.
4. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, Cannondale Drapac, :29.
5. Mikel Landa, Spain, Sky, 1:17.
6. Simon Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 2:02.
7. Daniel Martin, Ireland, Quick-Step Floors, 2:03.
8. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, UAE Team Emirates, 6:00.
9. Damiano Caruso, Italy, BMC Racing, 6:05.
10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 6:16.
11. Alberto Contador, Spain, Trek-Segafredo, 7:10.
12. Warren Barguil, France, Sunweb, 8:48.
13. Pierre-Roger Latour, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 14:32.
14. Alexis Vuillermoz, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 15:45.
15. Mikel Nieve, Spain, Sky, 16:25.
16. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 20:28.
17. Carlos Betancur, Colombia, Movistar, 23:50.
18. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, 28:19.
19. Brice Feillu, France, Fortuneo-Oscaro, 28:41.
20. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 30:10.
38. Nate Brown, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 1:16:36.
56. Andrew Talansky, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 1:35:53.
167. Taylor Phinney, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 3:16:30.
