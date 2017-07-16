Thousands in Poland protest government moves on judiciary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of government opponents have gathered in Warsaw and other cities in Poland to protest the latest changes in legislation that reorganized the judiciary.

The legislation that was adopted last week has drawn condemnation from European Union politicians and from Poland’s opposition. They say it violates judicial independence and the rule of law.

The protests Sunday were the latest in a string of mass demonstrations that have characterized the conservative, populist Law and Justice party’s 20 months in power. Their main theme has been the defense of democracy under the ruling party, which controls both houses of parliament.

The noisy crowd in Warsaw was chanting “we will defend democracy” and against ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland’s most powerful politician.

