The Latest: Swiss police say attacker armed with chainsaw

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:43 am 07/24/2017 07:43am
BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on an attack in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Police say that a man who wounded several people in the northern city of Schaffhausen was armed with a chainsaw.

Speaking shortly after the Monday morning attack, they say they’ve issued a description of the man, who is on the run. They say five people were taken to hospitals, two with serious injuries, following the attack on Monday morning.

They say they have now identified the suspect, adding that he is about 1 meter 90 centimeters (6.2 feet) tall, bald and with an unkempt appearance. He’s believed to be driving a Volkswagen vehicle with Swiss plates. Police say that the attack “is not a terrorist act.”

11:00 a.m.

Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen. Authorities are searching for a man.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted at 10.39 a.m. Monday (0839 GMT) to the incident. She said “we can’t say exactly what happened at this point.”

She added: “We just know that a person wounded several people.” The man’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Beer said police can’t say with certainty what implement the man used to wound the others.

