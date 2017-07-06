The Latest: Putin says sanctions are hidden protectionism

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the G-20 summit in Hamburg (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is assailing “politically motivated” sanctions as a hidden form of trade protectionism ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Germany.

Putin wrote in a guest article for Thursday’s edition of German business daily Handelsblatt that “protectionism is developing into a behavioral norm.”

He added that “limits by one-sided, politically motivated sanctions on investment, trade and particularly technology transfer are becoming its hidden form.”

Putin said that such sanctions not only lead nowhere but “contradict the G-20 principles” of working together in the interests of all countries.

The European Union and United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Putin and other G-20 leaders will meet in Hamburg Friday and Saturday.

___

8:35 a.m.

Hamburg police are gearing up for a major protest by anti-globalization activists as Germany’s second-biggest city prepares to welcome leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers.

Organizers of Thursday’s demonstration have titled the event “G-20: Welcome to Hell.” While protests so far have been largely calm, city police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: “We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful.”

Hamburg is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and will have 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city’s streets, skies and waterways.

Leaders of the participating countries, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to arrive in Hamburg Thursday.