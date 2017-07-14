The Latest: Pelosi calls for independent Russia commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the investigation into his campaign’s potential ties to Russia (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

House Democrats are renewing calls for a vote on an independent commission to investigate Russia’s election meddling and ties to the Trump administration.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California also says that presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

Pelosi and other top House Democrats spoke at a news conference Friday insisting they would try to force votes on the issue on the House floor — although their ability to do so is limited.

Pelosi said that “House Democrats are not going to let the Republicans off the hook for their complicity, … They have become enablers of the violations of our Constitution, the attack on the integrity of our elections.”

She added that “House Republicans will have to answer for their actions.”

___

9:40 a.m.

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump’s son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

Rinat Akhmetshin confirmed his participation to The Associated Press Friday. His disclosure marks another shift in the account of the meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. did not disclose Akhmetshin’s presence in statements and emails he released on the meeting earlier this week.

Emails posted by Trump Jr. show that he was told by an associate that the meeting was part of a Russian government effort to help Donald Trump in the election. The associate who helped arrange the meeting told Trump Jr. that the lawyer had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and current White House senior adviser, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort also attended the meeting.

—

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign data and digital director says he will speak with the House intelligence committee later this month as part of its Russia probe.

Brad Parscale says in a statement to The Associated Press he’s “unaware of any Russian involvement” in the data and digital operations of Trump’s campaign. He says he will appear voluntarily before the panel.

Rep. Adam Schiff is the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee. Schiff says lawmakers are reviewing whether the campaign worked with Russians in any way, including distributing “fake news.”

Parscale says the campaign “used the exact same digital marketing strategies that are used every day by corporate America.”

Trump’s campaign paid Parscale’s firm more than $90 million to advertise on social media, analyze data and perform other functions.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.