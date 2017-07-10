The Latest: Merkel: China dissident’s health a great concern

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on China’s best-known political prisoner, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who doctors say is in critical condition with liver cancer (all times local):

6 p.m.

The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes for a “signal of humanity” toward imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his family, which hopes he will be allowed to receive treatment for advanced liver cancer abroad.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Berlin last week and attended the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. Asked whether the chancellor discussed with Xi the family’s wish for Liu to be treated in another country, Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday he wouldn’t comment on confidential conversations.

But he told reporters in Berlin, “I can assure you that this tragic case of Liu Xiaobo is a great concern of the chancellor, and that she would like a signal of humanity for Liu Xiaobo and his family.”

A German doctor visited Liu at a hospital on Saturday.

Seibert said the latest report of Liu’s worsening health is depressing.

