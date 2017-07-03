The Latest: Police say group from Germany aboard crashed bus

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on bus-truck collision in Germany (all times local):

11:00

Police say a group of people from Saxony in eastern Germany was aboard the bus that went up in flames after it crashed into a truck on southern Germany.

Police say they fear a number of fatalities in the accident Monday morning, in which 31 people were injured and 17 have not been accounted for.

Oberfranken police tweeted that family members could call a special number for further information on the accident.

___

10:30 a.m.

German police fear that there may be a number of fatalities after a collision in Germany engulfed a coach in flames. Some 31 people were reported injured with 17 other remaining to be accounted for. German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says, “We’re afraid that people may have died in the accident.”

___

10 a.m.

Police say a coach went up in flames after it crashed into a truck Monday morning in southern Germany, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others to be accounted for.

Police said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

Two drivers and 46 people and were on the bus, police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.