Terminally ill British man in right-to-die court fight

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:48 am 07/17/2017 05:48am
LONDON (AP) — A British man who is terminally ill with motor neuron disease is asking the High Court to let him end his life.

Noel Conway is going to court Monday to challenge a ban on assisted suicide, arguing it is incompatible with human rights protections.

Conway was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2014 and is expected to die within a year.

He wishes to be able to enlist assistance to bring about a “peaceful and dignified” death at a time of his choosing.

A previous challenge to Britain’s ban on assisted dying by another man was rejected in 2014 by the Supreme Court. The court said Parliament should debate the issues before any decision was made by the courts.

Lawmakers have so far declined to change the 1961 Suicide Act.

