Swiss chainsaw attacker still being sought

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 3:05 am 07/25/2017 03:05am
This undated images released by the KAPO Schaffhausen shows the alleged attacker who injured several people in Schaffhausen Switzerland Monday, July 24, 2017. An unkempt man armed with a chainsaw wounded five people Monday at an office building in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen and then fled, police said. A manhunt was on for him. (KAPO Schaffhausen via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a man who injured five people with a chainsaw is still on the loose and a massive manhunt is underway on the Swiss-German border.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported Tuesday that all-night searches for 51-year-old suspect Franz Wrousis, who attacked two health insurance employees in their office in Schaffhausen and then fled, were not successful. Three other people were also attacked and suffered slight injuries.

Schaffhausen police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities say the suspect has two previous convictions for weapons offenses and no fixed residence. In recent weeks he was seen a lot in forests near Schaffhausen. Police are searching the region with helicopters and sniffer dogs.

