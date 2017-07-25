Swiss chainsaw attacker still being sought

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a man who injured five people with a chainsaw is still on the loose and a massive manhunt is underway on the Swiss-German border.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported Tuesday that all-night searches for 51-year-old suspect Franz Wrousis, who attacked two health insurance employees in their office in Schaffhausen and then fled, were not successful. Three other people were also attacked and suffered slight injuries.

Schaffhausen police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities say the suspect has two previous convictions for weapons offenses and no fixed residence. In recent weeks he was seen a lot in forests near Schaffhausen. Police are searching the region with helicopters and sniffer dogs.

