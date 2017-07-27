501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Summer contracts bring jobless…

Summer contracts bring jobless in Spain to lowest since ’09

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 5:21 am 07/27/2017 05:21am
Share
A man walks between the arches of the Plaza de la Corredera square in Cordoba, southern Spain, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The present-day square is rectangular with arched porticos running around the ground floor. In the past it was used as a bullring. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Official statistics show the number of unemployed in Spain fell below the 4 million mark for the first time in more than eight years as new contracts were signed for the summer tourism season.

The National Statistics Institute said Thursday that 340,700 less people were out of work in the April to June period, an 8 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of the year.

The reduction meant 3.91 million people remained jobless, a high figure but the lowest since the beginning of 2009.

The jobless rate to June fell to 17.2 percent, a 1.5 percentage point quarter-to-quarter decrease. The figure is still the second-highest rate in the 28-country European Union behind Greece.

Unemployment in Spain peaked at 27 percent in 2013 just before it began to emerge from a tough five-year financial crisis.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?