Spanish king and queen kick off 3-day visit to Britain

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband have welcomed the king and queen of Spain with an extravagant military parade in London.

King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, are the first Spanish monarchs to visit Britain since Felipe’s father toured the country in 1983.

The Spanish royals rode limousines Wednesday to Horse Guards Parade, a former jousting yard, where they shook hands with the queen and Prince Philip.

The three-day visit comes amid rising tensions between the two nations over what Brexit means for the future of Gibraltar, a tiny British territory which borders Spain.

Felipe is expected to speak about Gibraltar when he addresses Parliament later Wednesday.

