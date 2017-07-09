501.5
Spain’s running of the bulls: No gorings on Day 3

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 3:04 am 07/09/2017 03:04am
Revellers run in front of a Puerto de San Lorenzo fighting bull during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The third running of the bulls in this year’s San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona produced no gorings and only a few minor injuries on Sunday, officials said.

The initial medical report included just two requests for medical treatment from knocks received during the clean and quick bull run, Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said.

Neither of the two patients had serious injuries, hospital spokesman Tomas Belzunegui said.

“It was a tranquil bull run,” Belzunegui said.

Over the first two days of the festival, five people— four Americans and a Spaniard— were gored during the daily bull runs. None were life-threatening injuries.

The bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch, which debuted at the festival, completed the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course Sunday in 2 minutes, 22 seconds. That is well under the average of three minutes for the run.

A brown bull named “Huracan,” or Hurricane, broke away early and sped ahead through the parting crowds of runners, several of whom barely dodged its swinging horns.

Huracan came close to catching a runner when it hooked a horn in the pant leg of a young man entering the bullring, lifting him along the wall before dragging him for a few meters (yards). The man apparently escaped unscathed.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts tens of thousands of partygoers from Spain and abroad. It was popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

