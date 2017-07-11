501.5
Spain’s running of the bulls: 1 person injured on Day 5

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 2:31 am 07/11/2017 02:31am
Spanish bullfighting El Fandi, challenges a Fuente Ymbro's fighting bull during a bullfighting at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say the fifth running of the bulls has left one person injured but no one gored in the quickest dash yet at this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said that the runner suffered a head injury and was taken to a city hospital.

Tuesday’s run along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted 2 minutes, 13 seconds, the fastest so far.

Five people— four Americans and a Spaniard— have been gored since the runs started Friday.

In the bull runs, hundreds of people test their agility and bravery to race with six fighting bulls without getting gored.

The nine-day fiesta was made world famous with Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

