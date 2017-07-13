501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain swelters through its…

Spain swelters through its second heat wave this summer

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 5:03 am 07/13/2017 05:03am
Share
Children cool off in a public fountain at the Debod Temple gardens during a hot summer day in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. A hot air wave from Africa affected mainly the centre and south of the country with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID (AP) — A new heat wave has seven provinces in southern Spain on the highest alert as thermometers are expected to register highs above 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in certain areas, weather authorities said.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET says the latest heat wave is caused by a hot air mass coming from northern Africa and the lack of clouds over the Iberian Peninsula. It said cooler weather would not set in until the weekend.

The village of Andujar, in southern Andalusia, is expecting to endure 46.9 degrees Celsius (116.4 Fahrenheit) at midday Thursday, AEMET said, its highest temperature on record.

Spain sustained an early heat wave in June this year. Although the phenomenon is not uncommon in July, authorities say the temperatures are especially high this time.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?