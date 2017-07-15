501.5
Spain rescues 19 migrants from Algeria in Mediterranean

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 8:19 am 07/15/2017 08:19am
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says that it has saved 19 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in a small boat.

The service tells The Associated Press that all 19 migrants were men claiming Algerian nationality.

The boat was spotted late on Friday night, and rescuers reached it early on Saturday morning in waters off the southeastern coast of Spain.

Thousands of migrants from Africa attempt the perilous crossing to Europe in small boats that are unfit for the open sea and often launched by human smugglers.

