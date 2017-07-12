501.5
Soft landing with Hannity, but rumblings at Fox

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 8:17 am 07/12/2017 08:17am
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. found the soft landing space he expected with a Sean Hannity interview. But not everyone at the normally friendly Fox News Channel was so quick to dismiss reports of his meeting with a Russian who offered campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The presidential son gave a half-hour interview Tuesday to Hannity, the Fox host who has never pretended to be a journalist and made no secret of his admiration for President Donald Trump.

Hannity walked Trump through his story and didn’t appreciably challenge him.

Earlier in the day, a handful of Fox personalities weren’t buying Trump supporters’ talking points that the story is being driven by a “hysterical” mainstream media.

