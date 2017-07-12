Soft landing with Hannity, but rumblings at Fox

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. found the soft landing space he expected with a Sean Hannity interview. But not everyone at the normally friendly Fox News Channel was so quick to dismiss reports of his meeting with a Russian who offered campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The presidential son gave a half-hour interview Tuesday to Hannity, the Fox host who has never pretended to be a journalist and made no secret of his admiration for President Donald Trump.

Hannity walked Trump through his story and didn’t appreciably challenge him.

Earlier in the day, a handful of Fox personalities weren’t buying Trump supporters’ talking points that the story is being driven by a “hysterical” mainstream media.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.