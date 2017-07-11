See how US is on track to deport more Europeans this year

The federal crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump is causing anxiety among Europeans, who consist of about 4 percent of the estimated 11 million people living in this country illegally. A look at how European deportations for all of 2016 compare with totals so far in 2017. Figures for 2017 were provided to The Associated Press by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are as of June 24:

EUROPEAN COUNTRY 2016 2017* Romania 176 193 Spain 101 117 United Kingdom 160 102 Russia 94 81 Poland 115 74 Italy 55 71 Turkey 50 66 Ukraine 69 56 Hungary 30 52 France 59 51 Portugal 44 48 Germany 72 47 Albania 32 35 Bosnia-Herzegovina 49 29 Netherlands 25 26 Moldova 15 24 Czech Republic 19 23 Bulgaria 17 21 Ireland 26 18 Slovakia 9 16 Serbia 16 16 Lithuania 17 16 Armenia 21 16 Latvia 8 15 Greece 15 14 Georgia 22 14 Sweden 18 11 Kazakhstan 19 9 Estonia 9 8 Macedonia 7 7 Kosovo 14 7 Montenegro 5 6 Belgium 7 6 Belarus 8 6 Czechoslovakia** 3 5 Azerbaijan 1 4 Croatia 7 4 Switzerland 11 4 Denmark 4 3 Norway 6 3 Finland 2 2 Yugoslavia** 6 2 Austria 8 2 Andorra 0 1 Luxembourg 0 1 San Marino 0 1 Serbia and Montenegro** 1 1 Slovenia 1 1 Iceland 2 1 Liechtenstein 0 0 Malta 0 0 Cyprus 1 0 TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO EUROPE 1,456 1,336 TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO ALL COUNTRIES 240,255 167,350 SOURCE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement * Through June 24, 2017 ** ICE did not explain figures provided for former nations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.