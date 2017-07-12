501.5
Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica.

Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) — or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.

The process, known as calving, occurred in the last few days. Researchers are watching closely to see whether climate change is affecting the phenomenon.

Adrian Luckman of Swansea University says the event has been anticipated for months and that researchers will continue to monitor “the fate of this huge iceberg.”

