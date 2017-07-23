501.5
Scarce rain, leaky pipes combining to dry up much of Italy

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 10:31 am 07/23/2017 10:31am
ROME (AP) — Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing starting later this week.

Farmers’ lobby Coldiretti has estimated 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) worth of damage so far to Italian agriculture. Those suffering include dairy farmers and those growing tomatoes for canning or grapes for wine.

Rome area’s governor last week ordered no more water drawn from Lake Bracciano, which supplies much of the Italian capital, raising risk for staggered water supply shutdowns for eight hours daily in alternating neighborhoods. Rome’s famed fountains risk being turned off.

Rome had 26 rainy days in this year’s first six months, compared to 88 in the first half of 2016.

Drought-stricken Sardinia seeks natural disaster status.

