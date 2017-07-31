501.5
Romanian official: Russian deputy PM tried to flout EU ban

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 10:01 am 07/31/2017 10:01am
FILE - This is a Tuesday, April 5, 2016 file photo of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting of a committee on preparations for Victory Day in WWII, which Russia celebrates on May 9, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Rogozin said that he had to scrap a trip to Moldova after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace. Rogozin said in comments to Russian news agencies on Friday July 28, 2017, that he and other Russian officials were traveling on a commercial flight to the Moldovan capital Chisinau when the plane was denied passage over Romania or Hungary. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s foreign minister says Russia’s deputy prime minister “deliberately” tried to enter Romanian airspace despite knowing he is on a list of officials banned from the European Union.

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said Monday in a televised interview: “In my opinion, it was a deliberate act to create problems between Romania and Russia.”

Russia’s Deputy Premier Dmitry Rogozin abandoned a trip to Moldova Friday after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace. Both countries are EU members.

Rogozin is one of the most senior Russian officials slapped with an EU visa ban in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

He was traveling on a commercial flight to the Moldovan capital, Chisinau It had to land in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, because it was running out of fuel.

Topics:
