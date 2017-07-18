501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romanian media mogul jailed…

Romanian media mogul jailed for money laundering freed early

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 12:09 pm 07/18/2017 12:09pm
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014, Romanian media mogul Dan Voiculescu speaks to media after exiting the Appeal Court's building in Bucharest, Romania. A Romanian court has granted parole to a media mogul who was serving a 10-year sentence for money laundering and fraudulently privatizing an agricultural institute. The Bucharest Court ruled Tuesday, July 18, 2017 that Dan Voiculescu, ex-owner of Antena TV, could be released after serving over one-third of his 2014 sentence. (AP Photo/Octav Ganea, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Tuesday granted parole to a media mogul who was serving a 10-year sentence for money laundering and fraudulently privatizing a state-owned agricultural institute.

The Bucharest Court ruled that Dan Voiculescu, ex-owner of Antena TV, could be released after serving over a third of his 2014 sentence. The ruling is final.

Voiculescu, 70, was hospitalized last week in the Romanian capital. The court released him early due to good behavior and also because prisoners older than 60 are eligible for parole after serving a third of their sentence.

He was discharged from hospital later Tuesday and told reporters “three years of my life were stolen from me.”

He vowed to prove his innocence in court and denied wrongdoing. He suggested his sentence was politically motivated.

Voiculescu’s daughters took over the television station after he was imprisoned. A court ordered the TV studios confiscated to cover damages.

Lawyer Florin Surghie said Voiculescu was unable to pay damages because the tax authorities that seized the studios had not sold them.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?