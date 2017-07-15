501.5
Romania: 11 Hungarian tourists rescued from mountain

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 7:09 am 07/15/2017 07:09am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Mountain rescue workers have saved 11 tourists who were trapped overnight on a mountain in Romania’s northwest Transylvania region. Nobody was injured.

Officials said the group of Hungarian tourists — six men, four women and a 13-year-old boy — called for help as night fell Friday after they were unable to descend from the Piatra Craiului mountain range near the city of Brasov.

Local police spokesman Ciprian Aldea said it took rescue teams 12 hours to locate, reach and save the group who got trapped on a rocky mountain ledge.

The group was transported by bus on Saturday to the mountain hut where they were staying.

