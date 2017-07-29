501.5
Report: 19-year-old migrant stabs bus driver in Italy

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 12:05 pm 07/29/2017 12:05pm
MILAN (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA says a 19-year-old man from Ivory Coast has stabbed a public bus driver in the Tuscan city of Siena.

ANSA said police, alerted by passengers, shot the man in the leg after he turned his attack on them, first throwing a large glass bottle at them and then attacking with a blade. The agency said the attack on Saturday afternoon began with a disagreement on the bus, but the motive was unclear.

It said the driver was in serious condition.

Police were unable to immediately confirm details of the attack.

