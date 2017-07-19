Queen Elizabeth visits Canada House to mark confederation

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has visited Canada House in central London to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

The queen was joined by her husband Prince Philip at the celebration Wednesday.

She was given a sapphire brooch from the Canadian people to mark her sapphire jubilee.

Governor General David Johnston used what is likely to be his final meeting with the queen before his term of office ends to thank Elizabeth for her “65 years as our sovereign.”

He praised her role in Canada’s national life.

The queen toured a collection of Canadian artifacts from the royal collection — including many with photographs of her presiding at important events.

It was the final public engagement before the queen begins an extensive summer holiday in Scotland.

