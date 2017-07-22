Quake rattles Italian town devastated by 2016 temblor

AMATRICE, Italy (AP) — An earthquake has rattled Amatrice, the central Italian town that was devastated by a much more powerful temblor in 2016.

Italian authorities reported no injuries or serious damage from the 4.2 magnitude quake that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Residents living in shelters near the town were rattled. But Mayor Sergio Pirozzi tells The Associated Press that locals are used to quakes and aftershocks after the Aug. 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people in the Apennine mountains area.

Pirozzi says “there’s nothing left to destroy here. The only thing is that this shock has a psychological effect on the people.”

Seismologists said Saturday’s quake occurred along the same fault line as the deadly 2016 quake.

