501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Protesters clash with London…

Protesters clash with London riot police over man’s death

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 4:48 am 07/29/2017 04:48am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Protesters angry over the death of a young black man following a police chase have clashed with riot police in London, throwing bottles and fireworks and setting garbage cans on fire.

The clashes broke out on the streets of east London late Friday as police tried to disperse the protesters, some of whom held “Black Lives Matter” placards.

Authorities are investigating the events that preceded the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles. He died in a hospital last week after he was pursued and apprehended by an officer in east London’s Hackney area.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission says it will consider whether any misconduct or crimes were involved.

Some protesters hurled bottles at officers while others blocked part of a road, preventing cyclists and drivers from passing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?