Prosecutors: Hamburg attacker hoped to die as ‘martyr’

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 10:02 am 07/31/2017 10:02am
A woman places flowers near a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 29, 2017. A man armed with a kitchen knife fatally stabbed one person at athe supermarket Friday in the northern German city of Hamburg and six others were injured as he fled, police said. He was overpowered and arrested. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say the Palestinian man who fatally stabbed one person and wounded six others at a Hamburg supermarket appears to be a self-radicalized Islamic extremist who hoped to die as a “martyr.”

Federal prosecutors, who handle terrorism cases in Germany, said Monday that they were taking over the investigation of the suspect, identified only as Ahmad A. in line with German privacy rules.

They said there’s no evidence that he carried out Friday’s attack as a member of the Islamic State group or any other terror organization, or that he was in contact with or influenced by a member of any terror group.

Prosecutors said the suspect says he decided to pursue a radical Islamic lifestyle two days before the stabbing. The man was overhelmed by passers-by.

