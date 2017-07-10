501.5
Pro-fascist posters at beach near Venice are ordered removed

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 8:21 am 07/10/2017 08:21am
ROME (AP) — Italian government authorities have ordered the removal of pro-fascist posters at a beach near Venice.

Ansa, the Italian news agency, says the ordinance issued on Monday by the prefect based in Venice cited concerns that public order could be disturbed by signs and photos of Benito Mussolini, Italy’s wartime fascist dictator. Italian law forbids glorifying fascism.

One of the signs proclaimed the area to be an “anti-democratic” zone.

Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday that pro-Mussolini speeches were blasted over the Chioggia beach’s loudspeaker, and that one sign warned that services were for paid customers, otherwise “a truncheon on your teeth.” It quoted the 64-year-old owner as saying: “Here, my rules count.”

Corriere della Sera daily said Venice-based police inspected the establishment on Sunday.

